Hyderabad: Elderly Woman Attacked in Bahadurpura, Gold Worth Lakhs Stolen

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of theft and assault took place in the early hours of Wednesday at HUDA Colony under Bahadurpura Police Station limits in Hyderabad’s Old City. A youth from the same neighborhood allegedly entered the house of an elderly woman and decamped with gold.

Elderly Woman Attacked, Robber Escapes With 4 Tulas of Gold

The victim, identified as Swarupa, lives alone. According to initial reports, the accused—a young man from the neighboring house—broke into her home and attacked her before fleeing with 4 tulas of gold ornaments.

Victim Suffers Minor Injuries

Swarupa sustained minor injuries in the assault but is reported to be in stable condition. She later recounted the terrifying ordeal to police and media.

Police Register Case, Hunt for Accused On

The Bahadurpura Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined as part of the investigation.