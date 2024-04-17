Election Commission Issues Notice to KCR Over Sircilla Press Conference Remarks

In a recent development, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao concerning his alleged “derogatory” comments directed at the Congress Party during a press conference in Sircilla.

The notice, issued on Wednesday, demands an explanation from Chandrashekhar Rao regarding his remarks by 11 am on April 18. Failure to comply could result in the ECI taking appropriate action against him.

The ECI’s action stems from a complaint filed by TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan, who accused the former Chief Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct during the press conference held on April 5. Niranjan alleged that Chandrashekhar Rao made “vulgar, derogatory, and objectionable” allegations against the Congress party.

Highlighting previous warnings, the Commission noted that it had issued several advisories and instructions to Chandrashekhar Rao regarding his speeches, citing instances dating back to the 2019 General Elections. The ECI expressed concern that the unverified allegations and derogatory remarks could tarnish the image of the opposition party/leader and disrupt the level playing field during the ongoing election process in Telangana.

The notice signals the ECI’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring fair play among political parties in the state.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.