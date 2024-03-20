Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase of LS polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission (ECI) on Wednesday issued notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for 102 seats.

During the first phase, elections will be held on April 19, with 102 Lok Sabha seats in 17 states and four Union Territories.

These include 33 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Uttarakhand, Assam, and Maharashtra, 4 seats in Bihar, 3 seats in West Bengal, 2 seats each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Meghalaya, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Anadaman, and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will go to polls in this first phase.

Nominations can be filed until the 27th of this month. Voting will be held on April 19.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting will be held on June 4.