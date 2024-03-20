Pan India

Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase of LS polls

The Election Commission (ECI) on Wednesday issued notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for 102 seats.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase of LS polls
Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase of LS polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission (ECI) on Wednesday issued notification for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for 102 seats.

Related Stories
Election Commission team to visit Telangana to assess poll preparedness
BJP Candidate Raja Singh wins Goshamahal Assembly seat in Telangana
S&P Global Market Intelligence notes that the Interim Budget reflects a strong sense of political confidence within the BJP
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep

During the first phase, elections will be held on April 19, with 102 Lok Sabha seats in 17 states and four Union Territories.

These include 33 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 6 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Uttarakhand, Assam, and Maharashtra, 4 seats in Bihar, 3 seats in West Bengal, 2 seats each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Meghalaya, and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Anadaman, and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will go to polls in this first phase.

Nominations can be filed until the 27th of this month. Voting will be held on April 19.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting will be held on June 4.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button