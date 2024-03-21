North India

Election Commission transfers five SSPs in Punjab

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday ordered the transfer of several non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Punjab.

The posts are encadred for officers from Indian Administrative and Indian Police Service, respectively, a statement issued by ECI said.

In Punjab, the SSPs of Pathankot, Fazilka, Jalandhar Rural and Malerkotla districts as well as the SSP Bathinda have been transferred with immediate effect.

More details are awaited.

IANS
