Election Commission’s Key Decision on Jubilee Hills Bye-Poll

The Election Commission of India (ECI) made another major decision in regards to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, upcoming bye election in Telangana. The bye-poll was necessitated due to a seat having become vacant and the EC now has steps in place to ensure that there is a free and fair election.

Announcement of Schedule



The official notification announced that through the bye-election that was to be held in Jubilee Hills in September 2025. The commission has come up with a schedule of elections that define the date of polling, counting of the votes, and nominations. More detailed timelines are to be released soon

Focus on Transparency and Law & Order



All preparations will be done so as to keep transparency, convenience of the voter, and law and order on the bye-poll, the EC has enlightened. The Commission has mandated the CEO of Telangana to liaison with district officers and the police authorities to advise in smooth conduct of the election process.

Use of Technology



The bye-poll will be conducted with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) at all polling stations as it is done in all previous elections. The EC has also incorporated installation of webcasting systems in sensitive polling booths to know real-time voting activity.

Voter Awareness Measures



Officials have also been directed to conduct Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programs in the city of Jubilee Hills so as to enhance voter turnout. There will be awareness campaigns to bring about the involvement of young and first time voters in the bye-election.

Security Deployment



In an effort to avert any mis-happening the EC has ordered desirable police deployment in the and around the polling stations. Special security measures will be put in place in sensitive and hyper-sensitive locations on the voting day so as to provide peaceful voting.

Model Code of Conduct in Effect

The bye-poll has been announced in Jubilee Hills constituency and Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect. Parties and candidates are advised to be guided by these guidelines and failure to comply will be dealt with accordingly.

The Election Commission reaffirmed its preparedness in working towards organizing the bye-election of the Jubilee Hills as a free, transparent and peaceful exercise gaining the trust of the voters in the democratic process.