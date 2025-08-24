Elections in Bangladesh: Democracy at a crossroads

New Delhi: Bangladesh is heading for a pivotal general election in February 2026, the first since the dramatic fall of Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule in August 2024. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, who leads the interim government, announced that the Election Commission (EC) would finalise dates two months ahead of the polls.

Hasina’s ouster came after a student-led uprising dubbed the “second liberation”. While her tenure delivered economic growth, poverty reduction, and landmark infrastructure projects like the Padma Bridge, it was marred by accusations of authoritarianism, corruption, and suppression of dissent.

Yunus’ transitional government promised democratic renewal but has drawn criticism for banning Hasina’s Awami League from contesting, echoing the same exclusionary tactics it condemned. More than 420,000 people have been arrested in security crackdowns, and over 640 journalists have faced attacks or imprisonment. The political landscape is further complicated by the re-entry of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Once outlawed, the Islamist party has been legally restored and is preparing for the polls. Its resurgence has coincided with rising attacks on religious minorities, particularly Hindus, during festivals such as Durga Puja. Another emerging force is the National Citizen Party (NCP), born from the “Students Against Discrimination” movement.

Advocating for a “Second Republic”, the NCP calls for a new constitution, decentralisation, judicial independence, and minority rights. However, its refusal to participate under the current Election Commission raises doubts about its parliamentary impact.

As elections approach, Bangladesh faces a defining test: whether Yunus’ government will ensure inclusivity and transparency or slide into another cycle of divisive politics. Observers stress that allowing all parties — including the Awami League — to participate is critical.

Notably, analysts warn of parallels with Pakistan’s tumultuous military-backed transitions of the past. The outcome of the 2026 vote will determine whether Bangladesh can consolidate its democratic aspirations or risk deepening political instability under the guise of reform.