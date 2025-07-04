Hyderabad: Elephant for Yaum-e-Aashura Procession Leaves from Karnataka, Public Relieved

Hyderabad: The elephant named Lakshmi has departed from Karnataka to take part in the traditional Yaum-e-Aashura procession in Hyderabad, putting an end to the growing concern among the public regarding its absence this year. The elephant is expected to reach the city by 9th Muharram, bringing a wave of relief to the mourners and participants of the historic procession.

Concern Over Elephant’s Absence in Muharram Procession

This year, there was widespread anxiety among the people of Hyderabad over the possibility that the centuries-old tradition of having an elephant in the Aashura procession — especially the one carrying the symbolic Bibi ka Alam — might be broken. The elephant’s presence is considered a spiritual and cultural symbol deeply rooted in the city’s Muharram heritage.

Owaisi’s Efforts Help Secure Elephant for the Procession

Thanks to the efforts of AIMIM chief Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, arrangements were successfully made to bring the elephant in time for the procession. His intervention ensured that the tradition is preserved, reflecting the community’s strong emotional and cultural attachment to the Aashura rituals.

MLC Riyaz ul Hasan Effendi Accompanies Elephant to Hyderabad

AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hasan Effendi personally traveled to Karnataka and is escorting the elephant to Hyderabad. The elephant is expected to arrive in the city by tomorrow morning, ahead of the 10th Muharram procession. The news has been welcomed with immense relief and appreciation by the public.

Preserving Heritage and Tradition

The inclusion of the elephant in the Yaum-e-Aashura procession is more than just ceremonial — it is a symbol of Hyderabad’s rich cultural and religious heritage. The successful arrangements to bring the elephant once again highlight the community’s dedication to preserving this historic tradition.

Preparations for the procession are now in full swing, with renewed enthusiasm and devotion among participants.