Elon Musk Celebrates X Becoming #1 News App on App Store in India

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, recently re-shared a post on his platform that has stirred discussions across social media. The post, originally shared by X user @cb_doge (DogeDesigner), celebrated X becoming the #1 news app on the App Store in India.

In the video attached to the post, the Indian flag can be seen waving, symbolizing the app’s growing influence in the country. Musk added a comment to the post, further amplifying its visibility.

Social Media Reacts: Mixed Reactions to the Milestone

Musk’s acknowledgment quickly triggered divided reactions among users. While many Indian users celebrated the recognition, others voiced concerns.

One user commented, “Mom said stop wasting time on X… now I tell her I’m watching the news.”

Another user, however, wrote, “X should be geo-blocked in India,” reflecting the ongoing cultural and ideological differences seen in online discourse.

A few others labeled the development as “the worst thing,” while some called it “really awesome,” showcasing the polarized sentiment around X’s rising prominence in India.

PM Modi and Elon Musk Discuss Tech & Innovation

The buzz comes just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a teleconference with Elon Musk on April 18. The leaders discussed key areas like space exploration, mobility, technology, and innovation, reinforcing the strategic tech partnership between India and the U.S.

PM Modi wrote on X:

“Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

India: A Key Market for X

India is fast becoming a crucial market for X, as the platform expands its global footprint. With increasing engagement, especially in the news and political space, X’s popularity continues to soar. Elon Musk’s recent acknowledgment further cements the platform’s growing relevance in India’s digital landscape.