Elon Musk Steps Down as Trump Advisor, Ends Role as Special Government Employee

Washington: Elon Musk has officially ended his tenure as a senior advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump. Serving as a Special Government Employee with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk’s role focused on reducing wasteful federal spending and streamlining bureaucracy.

Musk Expresses Gratitude on X

On Wednesday, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his farewell message:

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote.

He further added, “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Criticism of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill”

Musk’s announcement came shortly after he voiced criticism against the Trump administration’s flagship legislative bill, calling it counterproductive to DOGE’s mission.

In an interview with CBS, Musk labeled the bill a “massive spending bill”, stating:

“It increases the federal deficit and undermines the work of DOGE.”

Taking a jab at the bill’s title, Musk added:

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both.”

Reacting to Musk’s remarks, President Trump responded during a media interaction in the Oval Office:

“I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it.”

He indicated that the bill is still under consideration and “has a way to go”, leaving room for potential revisions.

Legacy of Musk’s Government Role

Elon Musk’s short-term involvement with DOGE marked an unconventional blend of tech leadership and federal reform efforts. While his departure signals the end of an experimental advisory chapter, his influence on government efficiency initiatives may continue to echo across agencies.