Elon Musk to Visit India Later This Year, Discusses Tech Ties with PM Modi

New Delhi: US billionaire and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, announced on Saturday that he plans to visit India later this year, signaling stronger ties between his ventures and the country. The announcement came after a teleconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Friday.

Musk Hails Conversation with PM Modi as “An Honor”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote, “It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!” He also retweeted PM Modi’s post highlighting their conversation around shared interests in technology, innovation, space, and mobility.

This virtual meeting was a follow-up to their in-person interaction in Washington D.C. earlier this year in February, where Musk was accompanied by his three children. The two leaders had discussed collaboration between Indian and US entities in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and space exploration.

PM Modi Highlights India–US Tech Collaboration

Prime Minister Modi also shared a note on the teleconference, stating, “Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains.”

Starlink Pushes for Regulatory Approval in India

Musk’s announcement comes at a time when Starlink, the satellite internet arm of SpaceX, is awaiting regulatory clearance to launch its services in India. The company has already partnered with Jio and Airtel to facilitate its operations.

Earlier this week, Starlink’s top executives, Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight, met Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the way forward. Goyal shared, “Met a delegation from @Starlink… Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India.”

Musk’s Role in US Governance

Elon Musk is also playing a prominent role in US domestic policy. He is reportedly heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Donald Trump administration, pushing for major reforms including cuts to government expenditure and reducing the federal workforce — a move that is currently facing legal challenges.

Musk’s upcoming visit to India could be pivotal in accelerating India–US tech and space collaboration, especially in the wake of India’s growing digital and aerospace ambitions.