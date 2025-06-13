Elon Musk Warns: International Space Station Should Be Deorbited by 2027

New Delhi: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again recommended that the International Space Station (ISS) be deorbited much earlier than planned, suggesting it should be retired within the next two years instead of the scheduled 2031. Musk cited growing safety concerns related to the aging space station’s structural integrity.

Musk Raises Safety Concerns Over Aging ISS

Elon Musk expressed serious apprehensions about the long-term safety of the ISS, highlighting that some components are becoming too old, increasing risks for astronauts aboard. In a recent post on the social media platform X, Musk stated:

“There are potentially serious concerns about the long-term safety of the Space Station. Some parts of it are simply getting too old and obviously that risk grows over time.”

Despite SpaceX earning billions from ferrying astronauts and cargo to the ISS, Musk firmly recommended accelerating the station’s deorbit timeline.

Structural Integrity Issues Highlighted by Experts

Musk’s concerns align with warnings from physicist Casey Handmer, a former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory software architect, who noted multiple leaks and cracks in the ISS’s structure. Handmer warned:

“The ISS’s structural integrity is far more marginal than is being publicly discussed. Multiple cracks have been discovered. None of the structural pressure vessels are meant to crack. We could wake up tomorrow and find it has failed catastrophically.”

He added that any leak could lead to sudden depressurization, posing serious danger to the crew.

NASA’s Planned ISS Deorbit and SpaceX’s Role

Currently, NASA plans to deorbit the ISS in 2031, with the US Deorbit Vehicle (USDV) expected to be ready by 2028. In June 2024, NASA awarded an $843 million contract to SpaceX to develop the USDV, which will dock with the ISS and guide it to a controlled descent over the South Pacific Ocean, reducing risks to people and property on Earth.

Musk’s Vision for Human Spaceflight Focuses on Mars

Elon Musk has long championed Mars as humanity’s next frontier. In February, he commented that the ISS “has served its purpose” and emphasized shifting focus towards Mars exploration: