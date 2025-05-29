Is Elon Musk’s Exit a Sign of Growing Rift with Trump Over Fiscal Policy?

Elon Musk has announced his departure as a senior advisor to US President Donald Trump, concluding his tenure as a Special Government Employee with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk, who leads Tesla and SpaceX, was appointed to spearhead efforts aimed at cutting wasteful government spending and streamlining federal operations.

Musk Thanks Trump, Signals Continued Faith in DOGE Mission

Musk took to his social media platform X on Wednesday to mark the end of his official role.

“As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote.

He added, “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

Departure Follows Criticism of Trump’s Legislative Flagship

Musk’s exit closely follows his public criticism of Trump’s highly promoted legislative initiative, dubbed the “big beautiful bill”, which aims to combine large-scale tax cuts with stricter immigration controls. In a CBS interview, Musk called the bill a “massive spending bill” that contradicts the very principles of DOGE.

“It increases the federal deficit and undermines the work of DOGE,” he said.

Musk Jabs at the Bill’s Branding

Never one to shy away from sharp commentary, Musk questioned the bill’s tagline with a touch of sarcasm:

“I think a bill can be big or it could be beautiful. But I don’t know if it could be both.”

Trump Responds, Keeps Door Open for Changes

President Trump responded to Musk’s remarks during an Oval Office press briefing, defending the bill’s intent while acknowledging its flaws.

“I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it,” Trump said.

He hinted at possible amendments, adding, “We’re going to see what happens. It’s got a way to go.”

Musk’s Exit Highlights Growing Tensions

While Musk’s collaboration with the Trump administration began with shared goals of efficiency and innovation, his departure underscores growing ideological differences, particularly over fiscal policy. As Trump pushes forward with his legislative agenda, Musk’s exit may mark the beginning of broader scrutiny from within the ranks of his own advisors.

The DOGE initiative, despite Musk’s departure, is expected to continue under new leadership.