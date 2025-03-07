Elon Musk’s Mars Dream Takes a Hit as Starship Loses Control

Texas: SpaceX’s Starship rocket faced another setback as the company lost contact minutes into the test flight, causing the spacecraft to tumble uncontrollably before crashing. This comes nearly two months after a fiery explosion rained debris over the Turks and Caicos.

The 403-foot (123-meter) rocket lifted off from Texas just before sunset. While SpaceX successfully captured the first-stage booster back at the launch pad using giant mechanical arms, the spacecraft’s engines began shutting down as it ascended toward the Indian Ocean.

Starship Test Flight Ends in Failure

The planned one-hour test flight was intended to deploy four mock satellites before re-entering the atmosphere. However, the spacecraft lost control at nearly 90 miles (150 km) altitude and failed to release its payload.

“Unfortunately, this happened last time too, so we have some practice at this now,” said SpaceX flight commentator Dan Huot from the launch site.

Ongoing Challenges with Starship’s Development

This is not the first time Starship has suffered setbacks. During the previous test flight, leaking fuel caused fires that shut down the engines, leading to an explosion over the Atlantic Ocean. Following that incident, SpaceX redesigned the flaps, computers, and fuel systems to prevent similar failures.

Despite improvements, today’s flight encountered another failure, and it remains unclear where the spacecraft crashed after losing communication.

NASA and SpaceX’s Plans for Starship

NASA has contracted SpaceX to use Starship for future moon landings, while Elon Musk envisions Mars missions with the rocket. However, continued test failures highlight the challenges SpaceX faces in making Starship fully operational.

FAA Investigation and Future Launches

After the last failure, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) conducted an investigation before clearing Starship for another launch. However, with another unsuccessful test, further scrutiny is expected before SpaceX’s next attempt.

SpaceX is currently building another Starship launch complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida, to complement its Texas launch site. The company continues to push forward with its ambitious space goals, despite ongoing challenges.

Also Read; Mohammad Hafeez Faces Backlash for Meeting Fugitive Preacher Zakir Naik

Final Thoughts

With multiple failed test flights, SpaceX faces a tough road ahead in perfecting Starship’s technology. While setbacks are expected in space exploration, NASA’s moon mission timeline and SpaceX’s Mars ambitions could face further delays if these issues persist.