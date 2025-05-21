Emergency at Hyderabad Airport After Lufthansa Flight Issue

Hyderabad: A Lufthansa Airlines flight carrying 190 passengers narrowly avoided a major accident at Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad, after a technical snag was detected in the aircraft’s front tyre upon landing. The pilot’s swift response ensured all onboard remained safe.

Lufthansa Flight Experiences Technical Snag on Runway

The incident occurred when a Hyderabad-to-Frankfurt Lufthansa flight encountered an unexpected issue during its landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

According to airport sources, as the aircraft landed, the pilot detected a technical fault in the front tyre, prompting an immediate response to divert the flight and halt further movement. This quick action by the pilot prevented a potentially serious runway mishap.

190 Passengers Safe After Emergency Maneuver

There were 190 passengers onboard at the time of the incident. Thanks to the alertness and timely decision-making of the pilot, there were no injuries or damage reported, and all passengers were safely evacuated after the aircraft was brought under control.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher as Pharma and Banking Stocks Lead Rally

Airport officials and emergency crews responded promptly to assess the situation and manage the runway traffic.

Investigation Underway at Shamshabad Airport

Airport authorities have launched an internal investigation into the technical snag to determine the exact cause of the tyre malfunction. Maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft to ensure safety for future operations.

“It was the presence of mind of the pilot that averted a tragic incident. All passengers are safe,” said an official from the airport’s emergency operations team.

Flight to Frankfurt Delayed, Passengers Rebooked

The scheduled Lufthansa flight from Hyderabad to Frankfurt was delayed following the incident. Arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers on alternate flights.

Swift Action Averts Aviation Disaster in Hyderabad

This incident highlights the importance of pilot training, aircraft safety protocols, and emergency preparedness at major international airports like Shamshabad. While the situation was alarming, the professional response of the crew and support teams ensured that a major aviation tragedy was avoided.