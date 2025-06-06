EMIs to Drop! RBI Cuts Rates Again in Bold Economic Move

Mumbai: In a significant move to boost economic activity, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced interest rates by 50 basis points. This decision was announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held this week.

This marks a more aggressive rate cut compared to the previous revision, which saw a reduction of only 25 basis points.

Cheaper Loans Ahead: Relief for Borrowers

With this rate cut, loan interest rates are expected to come down, benefiting:

Home loan borrowers

Auto loan seekers

Personal loan applicants

Banks are likely to pass on the rate cut to customers, making borrowing more affordable in the coming months.

Why the RBI Cut Rates

The decision to reduce interest rates was taken to:

Encourage consumer spending

Boost economic growth

Support credit flow in key sectors

The RBI believes that this move will further stabilize the economy and help businesses and households recover faster from financial stress.

What This Means for You

Lower interest rates mean: