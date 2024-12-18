Employers can file wage details till Jan 31 for higher pension

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO has extended time till January 31, 2025, for employers to upload wage details etc regarding 3.1 lakh pending applications for pension on higher wages.

An online facility was made available by EPFO for submitting applications for validation of options/joint options for pension on higher wages, a labour ministry statement said.

The facility was for eligible pensioners or members in compliance with the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022. It was launched on February 26, 2023 and was to remain available only till May 3, 2023.

However, considering representations of employees, the time was extended to June 26, 2023 in order to provide complete four months to eligible pensioners/members for filing applications.

A last opportunity of 15 days was further given to remove any difficulty faced by them.

Accordingly, the last date for submission of applications was extended to July 11, 2023 and a total of 17.49 lakh applications were received from pensioners/members till July 11, 2023.

In view of representations received from Employers & Employers’ Associations, wherein requests were made to extend the time for uploading the wage details, employers were given multiple opportunities to submit wage details etc. Online till September 30, 2023, again till December 31, 2023 and thereafter till May 31, 2024.

In spite of so many extensions, it has been observed that more than 3.1 lakh applications for validation of options / joint options are still pending with employers.

Many representations have been received from Employers & Employers’ Associations, requesting extending the time further.

Therefore, the ministry said a “final opportunity” is being given to the employers till January 31, 2025 to ensure that they process and upload these pending applications.

Employers are also requested to submit replies/update the information by January 15, 2025, in over 4.66 lakh cases where EPFO has sought additional information/ clarification in respect of applications that have been received and examined by EPFO.