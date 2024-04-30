Encounter breaks out between Naxalites and security personnel in Chhattisgarh

North India

An encounter broke out between Naxalites and security personnel along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

A number of Naxalites were reported to be injured in the skirmish, they said.

The gunfight took place took place in a forest of Tekmeta bordering Maharashtra when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

Intermittent firing is still underway and further details are awaited, he said.

No harm was reported to security personnel in the incident, he added.

