Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Mohammed Yousuf4 December 2024 - 20:05
Narayanpur: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight erupted around 1 pm in the forest of Abujhmad area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, he said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) from Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, and the Border Security Force (BSF) are involved in the operation that began on Tuesday, he said.

The intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

