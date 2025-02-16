₹10,000 Crore Worth Enemy Properties Identified in Telangana: Complete Review Underway

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, under the direction of Minister of State (MoS) Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has initiated a comprehensive review and ground survey of enemy properties spread across the state.

Enemy properties are assets left behind by individuals who migrated to Pakistan or China and acquired citizenship in those countries after the 1962 Sino-Indian War and the 1965-1971 Indo-Pak Wars.

These properties are managed by the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), which oversees such assets across 21 states and 2 Union Territories, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Review of Enemy Properties in Telangana

A high-level review meeting was held to assess the status of enemy properties in key districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Kothagudem, and Vikarabad. MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed officials to complete the review and ground survey by March-end.

The review particularly focused on encroachments, land disputes, and potential regularization processes for occupants.

Major Enemy Property Locations Under Scrutiny

1. Kotwal Guda and Miyapur (Ranga Reddy District)

Hundreds of acres of enemy properties exist in these areas.

District Collector Narayana Reddy provided updates on survey numbers, encroachments, and legal disputes.

Some enemy properties have been occupied by private individuals and farmers.

2. Hyderabad and Kothagudem

Bakaram Area (Hyderabad): 25,503 square yards of disputed land. 5,578 square yards classified as enemy property. 20 families currently occupy these properties for residential and commercial purposes.

Bahadurpura’s Rikab Ganj Area (Hyderabad): 3,300 square yards of disputed enemy property. Survey numbers and locations are unclear, requiring further investigation.

Palvancha (Kothagudem): 40 acres of agricultural land (Survey Nos. 126/111, 126/112) identified as enemy property. Encroachments by local farmers have been reported. Revenue and CEPI officials instructed to conduct an inquiry and resolve disputes.



3. Vikarabad District

Allampalli (Survey Nos. 426, 427, 428): 17.22 acres of enemy property. Partial occupation by Shubhaprada Patel Nooli’s family.

Railway Department Acquisition: 2.18 acres acquired for railway line development.



Legal Framework and Regularization Process

CEPI has clarified that individuals who were unaware of the enemy property status or those who have lease agreements from CEPI or the state government can apply for regularization under the existing legal framework. MoS Bandi Sanjay Kumar directed officials to resolve pending disputes under Section 8(A) of the Enemy Property Act.

This directive ensures that:

Genuine occupants with legal lease agreements receive an opportunity for regularization.

Illegal encroachments are identified and action is taken accordingly.

Survey and ownership disputes are addressed transparently.

Central Government’s Initiative: Regional CEPI Offices in South India

Currently, all enemy property matters in India are managed from Mumbai. However, recognizing the growing complexity of enemy property issues in southern states, the Central Government has planned to establish regional CEPI offices in:

Telangana (Hyderabad)

(Hyderabad) Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Karnataka

Kerala

The Hyderabad regional office is expected to streamline the handling of enemy property cases in South India, reducing bureaucratic delays and ensuring a more efficient resolution process.

Implications and Future Actions

For the Telangana Government:

The completion of the March-end review will provide a clear picture of enemy properties in the state.

will provide a clear picture of enemy properties in the state. Encroachments and illegal occupations will be systematically addressed.

Revenue and CEPI officials will collaborate to ensure transparent land ownership records.

For Citizens and Occupants:

Those residing on enemy properties with legal agreements can apply for regularization .

. Encroachers or unauthorized occupants may face legal action if they fail to comply with CEPI regulations.

