Enforcement Directorate Conducts Raids on Former HMDA Director Shiva Balakrishna’s Properties

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into alleged disproportionate assets by conducting raids on former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) director Shiva Balakrishna. The raids began on Wednesday morning and are ongoing at multiple locations including his official premises and residential properties.

Raids Also Cover Shiva Balakrishna’s Brother’s Residence

In addition to Shiva Balakrishna’s properties, ED officials have also raided the residence of his brother, Naveen Kumar. According to early reports, several incriminating documents have been seized during the operations.

Case Linked to Disproportionate Assets and ACB Investigation

Shiva Balakrishna has previously been suspended in connection with a case involving disproportionate assets, investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The ACB had unearthed a significant amount of property registered under the names of his relatives.

Land Holdings Spread Across Multiple Districts

Investigations reveal that 214 acres of agricultural land were allegedly acquired illegally under benami names:

102 acres in Jangaon district

in Jangaon district 66 acres in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district 38 acres in Nagarkurnool

in Nagarkurnool 7 acres in Siddipet district

Former Metro Rail and RERA Officia

Before serving as HMDA director, Shiva Balakrishna held key positions including Chief General Manager of Hyderabad Metro Rail and Secretary-in-charge for RERA. His suspension came under the orders of HMDA Commissioner Dana Kishore following preliminary ACB findings.

ED Investigating Possible Collusion with Other Officials

The ED is also probing possible collusion between Shiva Balakrishna and other senior officials in HMDA and Hyderabad Metro Rail. A comprehensive investigation is underway to determine the extent of the alleged corruption and involvement of government machinery.