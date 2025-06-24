ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant Reprimanded by ICC for Dissent Against Umpire

Leeds: India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant has been officially reprimanded for a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Violation Under Article 2.8 of ICC Code

Pant was found guilty of violating Article 2.8, which pertains to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match.” The incident occurred during England’s first innings, and Pant has accepted the charges without contest.

Also Read: Morning Symptoms of Stomach Cancer You Should Never Ignore

Incident in the 61st Over of England’s Innings

During the 61st over, while Harry Brook and Ben Stokes were at the crease, Pant expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of the ball. After a discussion with the umpires, and their refusal to change the ball using the ball gauge, Pant showed dissent by throwing the ball on the ground in front of the officials.

Sanction and Disciplinary Record

As a result, one demerit point has been added to Pant’s disciplinary record. This is his first offence in the last 24 months. The sanction was imposed by Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The match officials involved in reporting the incident were:

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel

and Third umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid

Fourth umpire: Mike Burns

Since Pant admitted to the offence, no formal disciplinary hearing was required.

Penalties for Level 1 Offence

A Level 1 offence under ICC rules includes:

A minimum penalty of an official reprimand

of an official reprimand A maximum penalty of up to 50% of the match fee

of up to One or two demerit points, depending on severity

Leeds Test Remains in the Balance

The Test match remains finely poised, with England needing 350 runs on the final day to win, and all 10 wickets still in hand. Pant, who has impressed with the bat through twin centuries, continues to be a key player in the series despite this setback.