Hyderabad: Engineering Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Playing Cricket

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded during a cricket match at a college ground in Hyderabad, as a 21-year-old engineering student collapsed and died after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

The deceased has been identified as Vinay Kumar, a native of Khammam district and a final-year B.Tech student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Medchal area of Hyderabad.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Friday evening during a cricket tournament organized by the college. Vinay was actively participating in the match and was fielding when he suddenly collapsed face down on the ground.

Rushed to Hospital, But Could Not Be Saved

Alarmed by the incident, fellow students and college staff rushed to his aid. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Medical professionals confirmed that the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

Shock and Mourning in Campus

Vinay Kumar was known to be a bright student, and his sudden demise has left the campus and his family in deep shock. Fellow students and faculty members expressed their sorrow, struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of a young and promising life.

The incident has also raised concerns about rising instances of cardiac-related issues among young individuals, even during physical activity.