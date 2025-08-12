Hyderabad Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student Ends Life in Hostel Room

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred at around 4:30 pm today in the Narsingi Police Station limits of Rajendranagar in Ranga Reddy district. According to reports, 19-year-old Sushmita, a resident of Aisha Bloom Girls Hostel, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Police said that Sushmita hailed from Akanur village in Nizamabad district.

According to the police, Sushmita was a second-year engineering student at Vasavi Engineering College. As soon as the incident was reported, the police questioned her roommates and close friends to determine the reasons behind the suicide.

Her friends stated that Sushmita was often under mental stress and frequently spoke about her problems. She had mentioned that she was dealing with serious domestic issues. However, no one could understand the reason for her sudden decision to end her life.

Police suspect that the act may have been triggered by domestic disputes, or there may be some other personal matter involved. For investigation purposes, the police have seized Sushmita’s mobile phone, registered a case, and launched a detailed inquiry.