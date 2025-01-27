England Beat New Zealand to Reach U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Semifinals

Kuching (Malaysia): England secured a six-wicket win over New Zealand at the Borneo Cricket Ground on Monday to become the fourth team to qualify for the semifinals of the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. They join India, Australia, and South Africa in the semifinals, which will start on Friday.

Dominant Bowling Performance Puts England in Control

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, England’s bowlers dominated New Zealand’s innings. Fast bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman (4-8) and off-spinner Prisha Thanawala (3-19) shared seven wickets, helping England bowl New Zealand out for just 89 runs.

New Zealand had a solid start, racing to 44/0 in 7.3 overs before rain interrupted play. Kate Irwin was unbeaten on 32 off 21 balls, while Emma McLeod was on 12 not out off 24 deliveries. However, once the play resumed, New Zealand’s batting collapsed. Kate Irwin managed to score 35 off 26 balls before being dismissed by pacer Trudy Johnson, who also dismissed Emma McLeod for 18 off 31 balls.

After that, no other New Zealand batter reached double figures as Tilly and Prisha took control, combining for seven wickets to swing the match in England’s favour.

England Chase Down the Target with Ease

In reply, England didn’t have the smoothest start, losing four wickets. However, openers Jemima Spence (29) and Davina Perrin (21) ensured England reached the target comfortably with 11.4 overs to spare.

Davina raced to 21 off 15 balls before being dismissed by Sophie Court, though she finished the match as the leading run-scorer of the competition. Jemima’s 29 off 18 balls, including five boundaries, kept the chase on track before being dismissed by Hannah Francis.

Despite some late wickets from New Zealand, including two from leg-spinner Rishika Jaswal, England’s Charlotte Stubbs (17 not out) and wicketkeeper Katie Jones (2 not out) saw their team home to victory.

Brief Scores

New Zealand : 89 (Kate Irwin 35, Emma McLeod 18; Tilly Corteen-Coleman 4-8, Prisha Thanawala 3-19)

: 89 (Kate Irwin 35, Emma McLeod 18; Tilly Corteen-Coleman 4-8, Prisha Thanawala 3-19) England: 90/4 in 11.4 overs (Jemima Spence 29, Davina Perrin 21; Rishika Jaswal 2-22, Hannah Francis 1-6)

England won by six wickets and advanced to the semifinals, where they will compete against India, Australia, and South Africa.