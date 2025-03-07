England Considering Ben Stokes for White-Ball Captaincy

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes is being considered as a potential replacement for Jos Buttler as the limited-overs skipper. ECB’s director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, emphasized that it would be “stupid” not to explore the option, given Stokes’ leadership skills and the need to revive England’s struggling white-ball setup.

Stokes’ ODI Comeback and Injury Concerns

The 33-year-old all-rounder has not played ODIs since the 2023 World Cup, where he reversed his initial retirement decision. However, his Champions Trophy return was marred by a second hamstring tear in six months, sustained during the third Test against New Zealand.

Currently, Stokes is in Abu Dhabi recovering with an England Lions training group and is expected to be fully fit for the summer with Durham.

Rob Key on Stokes’ Leadership Qualities

Key, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, praised Stokes’ captaincy, highlighting his ability to inspire players and remain calm under pressure.

“Ben Stokes is one of the best captains I’ve ever seen. So it would be stupid not to look at him. It’s just the knock-on effect of what that means,” Key said.

He noted Stokes’ exceptional tactical acumen in Test cricket and his ability to lead under pressure, making him a strong candidate for the ODI role.

Stokes’ Potential Impact on England’s White-Ball Cricket

Key believes that Stokes could rejuvenate England’s ODI team, just as he did with the Test side. His strong rapport with Brendon McCullum, now overseeing England’s entire setup, may further support the idea.

Under Stokes and McCullum’s leadership, England have won 22 out of 35 Tests since 2022, though McCullum’s start with the white-ball team has been rocky, losing 10 of 11 matches.

Strategic Similarities Between Tests and ODIs

Key cited the example of Team India, pointing out that Test and ODI cricket share strategic similarities.

“When you start looking at it, I believe that Test cricket and 50-over cricket are probably closer than T20s, which is the outlier now,” he said.

He emphasized how India’s Test players have played a crucial role in their ODI success.

Challenges Ahead for Stokes

Despite his leadership potential, Stokes’ injury record remains a concern. England have a packed schedule in 2024, including key Test series against India and Australia, as well as ODI series against West Indies, South Africa, Ireland, and New Zealand.

The decision on Stokes’ white-ball captaincy will depend on his fitness and workload management in the coming months.