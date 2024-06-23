England opt to bowl against USA

Bridgetown: England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl first against USA in their Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

England picked Chris Jordan in place of Mark Wood in the only change to their line-up.

USA skipper Aaron Jones said they are unchanged.

Teams:

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Philip Salt, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

USA: Aaron Jones (c), Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan and Saurabh Netravalkar.