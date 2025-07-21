India vs England: Nitish Kumar Reddy and Arshdeep Singh Ruled Out of Remaining Tests, Anshul Kamboj Added

Manchester: India vs England: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out for the remainder of the England Tests. The 22-year-old had sustained a knee injury, leading to his exclusion from the Indian squad for the fourth and fifth Test.

Reddy had featured in the Indian lineup during the Edgbaston and Lord’s Tests. Though he did not make much of an impact in the second Test at Edgbaston, scoring two runs across two innings and going wicketless, he made a crucial impact at the Home of Cricket.

In the third Test, he kept India in the fight through the game, getting the wickets of England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in the same over in the first innings and also scoring 30 and 13 respectively in the first and second innings.

Arshdeep Singh Also Sidelined with Thumb Injury

Left-arm paceman Arshdeep Singh was also ruled out of the fourth Test. He sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets at a training session in Beckenham. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.

Anshul Kamboj Added as Injury Cover After Strong ‘India A’ Performances

Medium pacer Anshul Kamboj, who impressed during the India ‘A’ tour of England, has already been added as an injury cover to the squad.

Kamboj’s Domestic Heroics Raise Hopes for Manchester Test

Kamboj was a part of both the three-day games, snapping five wickets apart from scoring a half century in the second warm-up match, according to an ICC news report.

Coming off an impressive domestic season where he also became only the third bowler in the Ranji Trophy to take all ten wickets in an innings, Kamboj will hope to make use of the swinging conditions in England if given the chance.

India Struggles with Injury Crisis Ahead of Fourth Test

India was already amidst an injury crisis before these developments, with the vice-captain Rishabh Pant sustaining a thumb injury in the third Test.

India Trails 1-2 in Series; Manchester Test Set for July 23

India trail the series 1-2, having suffered defeats in the first Test at Headingley and a closely-fought third match at Lord’s. Their sole win came at Edgbaston, where they registered a dominant 336-run victory.

The crucial Manchester Test between England and India commences on July 23.

India’s updated squad for fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj.