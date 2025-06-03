England vs West Indies: Traffic Jam Delays Final ODI at The Oval, Players Ride Bikes to Reach Stadium

In a surprising and humorous twist, the third and final One Day International (ODI) between England and West Indies at The Kia Oval on Tuesday, June 3, was delayed due to a massive traffic jam. The coin toss, initially scheduled for 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM local time), was pushed back by 40 minutes as the visiting team failed to reach the venue on time.

England’s Bicycle Plan: A Ride to Remember

Demonstrating quick thinking and a sense of humor, the England squad, led by Harry Brook, decided to ditch their bus mid-journey and hopped on Lime bicycles to reach the ground. “Yeah, we were on the bus for a while. So, we decided to get off and get on some Lime bikes to come in,” Brook told Sky Sports with a chuckle.

Their creative detour allowed them to arrive at the stadium ahead of the West Indies and proceed with warmups while fans awaited updates.

West Indies Late Arrival Sparks Laughs

West Indies skipper Shai Hope took the delay in stride and responded with humor. “I had no idea, I probably should have walked,” he joked during the toss, which eventually took place at 1:10 PM local time. The match was rescheduled to start at 1:30 PM, just 30 minutes behind schedule.

England Eyes Whitewash, Windies Seek Redemption

England enters the final ODI with a 2-0 lead in the series, having secured victories in Birmingham and Cardiff. The delay did little to dampen their spirits as they aim for a clean sweep. Meanwhile, the West Indies will look to salvage pride and build momentum ahead of the upcoming T20 series.

What began as a routine ODI turned into a quirky tale of improvisation, adding an amusing chapter to the cricketing rivalry between the two sides.