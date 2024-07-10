Ensure maximum compensation for farmers in land acquisition in NH projects: CM Reddy to officials

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday asked district collectors to ensure that farmers who part with their lands for construction of national highways get the maximum compensation as per law.

Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the problems arising in the construction of highways by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), asked them about the reasons for the delay in land acquisition.

The collectors informed him that farmers are not coming forward to part with their lands as the market price of land is more than the government registration prices, an official release said.

Observing that the farmers would permanently lose their hereditary lands when they hand over the lands to government, the CM urged the collectors to invite the farmers to try and persuade them.

The CM enquired about land acquisition with regard to different national highway projects, including the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor.

State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged that works on Hyderabad- Vijayawada National Highway expansion be started immediately as the land acquisition has already been completed. An official of NHAI replied that the works would be started in two months, the release said.