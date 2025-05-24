EPFO Update: Central Government Announces Interest Rate on Provident Fund for This Year – Guess How Much?
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that the interest rate on PF deposits for the financial year 2024-25
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that the interest rate on PF deposits for the financial year 2024-25 will remain at 8.25%. The decision was finalized during the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting held on February 28, 2024.
Consistent Increase Over Recent Years
This interest rate is a continuation of the upward trend seen in recent years:
- 2023-24: EPFO had increased the rate by 0.10%, from 8.15% to 8.25%
- 2022-23: A smaller hike of 0.05% took the rate from 8.10% to 8.15%
These consistent increments reflect EPFO’s efforts to deliver better returns to its over 70 million subscribers.
Historical EPF Interest Rate Trends
Over the past decade, the EPF interest rate has fluctuated:
- 2021-22: Interest rate slashed to 8.1%, the lowest in over 40 years
- 2020-21: Held steady at 8.5%
- 2019-20: Reduced to a 7-year low of 8.5% from 8.65% in 2018-19
- 2017-18: Interest rate was 8.55%
- 2016-17: Higher interest rate of 8.65%
- 2015-16: Peak interest of 8.8%
- 2013-14 & 2014-15: Offered 8.75%
- 2012-13: Interest stood at 8.5%
- 2011-12: Matched current rate at 8.25%
EPFO: A Key Retirement Fund Body
EPFO is one of the largest social security organizations in the world. It manages the retirement savings of millions of employees in India, providing long-term financial stability through schemes such as EPF, EPS, and EDLI.
The interest rate decision plays a vital role in shaping investment and retirement planning strategies for salaried individuals across the country.
Government Ensures Stability Amid Market Volatility
The decision to maintain the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for FY 2024-25 demonstrates the government’s intent to balance fiscal prudence with subscriber benefit. Despite global economic fluctuations, the rate ensures steady returns and reflects EPFO’s sound financial health.