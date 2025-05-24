EPFO Update: Central Government Announces Interest Rate on Provident Fund for This Year – Guess How Much?

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that the interest rate on PF deposits for the financial year 2024-25 will remain at 8.25%. The decision was finalized during the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting held on February 28, 2024.

Consistent Increase Over Recent Years

This interest rate is a continuation of the upward trend seen in recent years:

2023-24 : EPFO had increased the rate by 0.10% , from 8.15% to 8.25%

: EPFO had increased the rate by , from 2022-23: A smaller hike of 0.05% took the rate from 8.10% to 8.15%

These consistent increments reflect EPFO’s efforts to deliver better returns to its over 70 million subscribers.

Historical EPF Interest Rate Trends

Over the past decade, the EPF interest rate has fluctuated:

2021-22 : Interest rate slashed to 8.1% , the lowest in over 40 years

: Interest rate slashed to , the lowest in over 40 years 2020-21 : Held steady at 8.5%

: Held steady at 2019-20 : Reduced to a 7-year low of 8.5% from 8.65% in 2018-19

: Reduced to a from in 2018-19 2017-18 : Interest rate was 8.55%

: Interest rate was 2016-17 : Higher interest rate of 8.65%

: Higher interest rate of 2015-16 : Peak interest of 8.8%

: Peak interest of 2013-14 & 2014-15 : Offered 8.75%

: Offered 2012-13 : Interest stood at 8.5%

: Interest stood at 2011-12: Matched current rate at 8.25%

EPFO: A Key Retirement Fund Body

EPFO is one of the largest social security organizations in the world. It manages the retirement savings of millions of employees in India, providing long-term financial stability through schemes such as EPF, EPS, and EDLI.

The interest rate decision plays a vital role in shaping investment and retirement planning strategies for salaried individuals across the country.

Government Ensures Stability Amid Market Volatility

The decision to maintain the EPF interest rate at 8.25% for FY 2024-25 demonstrates the government’s intent to balance fiscal prudence with subscriber benefit. Despite global economic fluctuations, the rate ensures steady returns and reflects EPFO’s sound financial health.