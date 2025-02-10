Erdogan: “No One Has the Power to Displace Palestinians from Their Homeland”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has firmly stated that no one has the power to expel Palestinians from their homeland, reiterating that Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem all belong to the Palestinian people. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday at Ataturk Airport before embarking on a three-nation tour in Asia, Erdogan condemned recent plans regarding Gaza proposed by the Israeli government and supported by the United States.

“No one has the power to expel Gazans from their ancient and eternal homeland,” Erdogan declared. He emphasized that the Palestinian territories are integral to their identity and future.

Erdogan Criticizes US and Israeli Proposals for Gaza

Despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Erdogan expressed concerns over what he described as “sinister and inhuman plans” by the Israeli government. His remarks come in response to controversial statements by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Gaza.

In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Trump suggested that the United States should “take control of the Gaza Strip,” move Palestinians to neighboring countries, and redevelop the coastal enclave. Trump further emphasized that no US soldiers would be needed to gain control of the region, which sparked outrage from various global leaders.

Netanyahu’s Controversial Remarks on Palestinian State

Further controversy arose when Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested that Saudi Arabia could establish a Palestinian state within its own borders, claiming that the kingdom had enough land to accommodate Palestinians. This comment was made during an interview with Israel’s Channel 14.

Both Trump and Netanyahu’s remarks have drawn widespread condemnation across the region and the international community. Many countries have rejected the idea of displacing Palestinians from their homeland, reaffirming their commitment to a two-state solution as the most viable path toward lasting peace.

International Outcry and Support for Two-State Solution

The proposals by the US and Israel have fueled regional tensions, with many nations voicing strong opposition to any efforts to displace Palestinians. In response, Erdogan has reiterated Turkey’s support for the Palestinian cause and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, the debate over Palestinian displacement and the future of the region remains a critical issue in international diplomacy.