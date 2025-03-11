Errors in Telangana Intermediate Exam Papers Cause Confusion Among Students

Hyderabad: A day after inconsistencies were reported in the English Paper-II question paper, fresh errors were detected in the first-year intermediate public examination conducted on Tuesday. The mistakes, ranging from grammatical errors to printing misprints, were found in the question papers of Botany, Mathematics, and Political Science, leading to confusion among students.

Identified Errors in Question Papers

A total of six errors were reported in different subjects:

Botany: Question No. 13 (Telugu Medium) Question No. 5 (English Medium)

Political Science: Question No. 32 (English Medium) Question No. 20 (Telugu Medium)

Mathematics Paper-IA: Questions Nos. 4 and 9 (Telugu Medium)



Students noticed the errors soon after they began writing the exam.

Telangana Board’s Response

In response to these mistakes, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) quickly identified the errors and sent out errata to all 1,532 examination centers. The corrections were dispatched at 10:30 AM, an hour and a half after the exam had started.

“There is no loss for students as these were minor grammatical errors. The invigilators informed the students of the corrections, and proper acknowledgments were taken,” said an official on exam duty.

Board’s Action on Previous Errors

On Monday, the BIE announced that four marks would be awarded for question no. 7 in the English Paper-II due to a lack of clarity in the given pie chart. The decision was made after students raised concerns about the question’s readability.

Attendance and Malpractice Cases

Total Registered Students: 5,53,423

5,53,423 Students Present: 5,29,649

5,29,649 Students Absent: 23,774

23,774 Malpractice Cases: 5 (Three in Nalgonda, One in Karimnagar, One in Nizamabad)

Examinations Conducted Smoothly

Despite the reported errors, the Board officials maintained that the exams were conducted without any major disruptions. Observers were deployed in Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal districts to monitor the situation.

The TGBIE reassured students and parents that efforts are being made to ensure such issues do not recur in future examinations.