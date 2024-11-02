Esha Deol shares special moment with Hema Malini on her birthday

Entertainment

Actress Esha Deol is celebrating her birthday by going back to her roots. The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday and dropped several pictures from her wholesome birthday celebrations in which she can be seen in traditional wear.

Mumbai: Actress Esha Deol is celebrating her birthday by going back to her roots. The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday and dropped several pictures from her wholesome birthday celebrations in which she can be seen in traditional wear.

Her mother Hema Malini was also seen in the pictures posing alongside her daughter. The actress wrote in the caption, “Love love &amp; only love #mybirthday #mylove #happybirthday #love #eshadeol #gratitude”.

Last month, she had shared a picture with her mother in which the two can be seen twinning in blue. Esha wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my adorable mamma. Love you”.

Earlier in July, Esha had attended the Influencer Meet in Jodhpur where she spoke of the event organised by the Sindhi and Marwadi communities, and shared that the event will encourage a lot of women in the field.

She also reminisced about shooting for her film ‘Tell Me O Kkhuda’ in Jodhpur back in 2010. She told the media, “I remember spending a great time in Jodhpur back then”. The actress shared that whenever she visits Jodhpur, memories wash over her mind from the time she shot for the film.

She further mentioned, “I got to experience the camel race, and learnt a lot. There’s a camel here in Jodhpur whose name is Saddam, he is now my camel”.

On the personal front, the actress and her husband Bharat Takhtani recently announced their separation after 12 years of marriage. They released a joint statement which read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected”.

