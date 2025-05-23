Esha Deol’s Instagram Video Captures the Magic of Mumbai in an Auto-Rickshaw

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Esha Deol surprised fans and followers on Friday by opting for a more grounded ride—an auto-rickshaw—instead of her usual luxury car. The actress shared her experience on Instagram, calling it her “ride this morning.”

Esha Deol Enjoys Rickshaw Ride in Mumbai

Esha posted a short Instagram video set to the track “Anxiety” by Doechii, where she’s seen looking stylish in a white floral shirt while sitting in an auto-rickshaw. She gives a glimpse of Mumbai’s bustling streets and captions the post:

“My ride this morning… Rickshaw ride aaj maza aaya. Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan.”

Her grounded gesture was widely appreciated by fans who praised her humility and love for the city.

Esha Deol’s Career Comeback and Recent Work

Esha, daughter of Bollywood legends Dharmendra and Hema Malini, made her acting debut in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She later gained popularity with films like Dhoom, Dus, Kaal, and No Entry. After taking a break from films, she made a successful return with the streaming series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.

Latest Film: Tumko Meri Kasam Based on IVF Pioneer’s Life

Esha’s most recent project, ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, is reportedly inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film stars Adah Sharma, Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, and others alongside Esha.

Hema Malini Praises Esha’s Performance

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini took to social media in March to praise her daughter’s performance in Tumko Meri Kasam, describing it as:

“Mature, dignified, and wholesome.”

She also applauded the direction and the storytelling, emphasizing the emotional impact of the film based on a true story.