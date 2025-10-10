Etela Rajender Slams Congress Over BC Quota, Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Betraying Telangana People

BJP MP Etela Rajender launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, accusing it of lacking sincerity towards the Backward Classes (BCs) and misleading the people of Telangana.

Addressing the media on Friday, Rajender alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had betrayed public trust by politicizing the issue of BC reservations. “No one imagined that the Congress would act so irresponsibly,” he said, adding that the ruling party was using the matter for publicity rather than genuine empowerment.

The BJP MP questioned the logic behind the Congress holding a dharna in Delhi, pointing out that the issue of BC reservations was a constitutional matter. “If Revanth Reddy truly had the ability to resolve it, why stage protests in the national capital? Congress leaders have only embarrassed themselves,” Rajender remarked, demanding that they apologize to the people of Telangana.

He also called for the immediate conduct of local body elections and urged the government to clear pending bills owed to former sarpanches before the polls. Emphasizing his long association with the Huzurabad constituency, Rajender said, “I have been representing this region for 25 years. No one else but me will distribute the B-forms here.”

Rajender further accused the Congress of making hollow assurances without understanding the Centre’s role in such policy decisions, asserting that the party’s actions had only exposed its lack of commitment towards the welfare of BCs.