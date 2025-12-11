Ethanol mixing in petrol shows no adverse impact on cars: Gadkari

New Delhi: The use of ethanol-blended petrol has helped the country save more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange while also benefiting farmers, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

He said extensive testing has shown no negative impact on vehicles using ethanol-blended fuel, addressing concerns raised by some members.

Gadkari explained that the introduction of E20 petrol is an important step towards a cleaner and greener future. He said ethanol-blended petrol reduces pollution and lowers the country’s dependence on costly fuel imports.

Also Read: IndiGo offers travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers

He also said farmers have received around Rs 40,000 crore for supplying raw materials like sugarcane and maize used in ethanol production.

Responding to a question on vehicle compatibility with E10 and E20 fuel standards, Gadkari shared details of the government’s policy.

He said vehicle manufacturers are responsible for declaring whether a model is compatible with E20 fuel, and this information must be clearly displayed on the vehicle using a visible sticker.

The minister also clarified that vehicles sold before April 1, 2023, are compatible with E10 fuel, while those sold after this date are made with materials compliant with E20 standards.

He added that safety norms for E20 fuel have been established through BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards, and tests have shown no issues with drivability, startability, or the compatibility of metal and plastic components.

Gadkari further informed the House that there is no need to phase out or modify older vehicles that are not E20-compliant.

He said a study by ARAI, IOCL and SIAM has confirmed that normal wear and tear from using ethanol-blended fuel can be managed through routine servicing, and no special retrofitting programme is required.

“EBP Programme has also resulted in savings of approximately 790 lakh metric tonne of net CO2 reduction and substitution of more than 260 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil,” the minister stated.