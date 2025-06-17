Ethiopian Airlines Launches Direct Passenger Flights to Hyderabad, Strengthening Africa–India Air Connectivity

Hyderabad: Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest and fastest-growing airline, has officially launched a new direct passenger service to Hyderabad, India, expanding its footprint in South Asia and reinforcing its global connectivity. The new thrice-weekly service commenced with a grand inaugural ceremony held at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on June 16.

The vibrant launch event was attended by senior Ethiopian government officials, ambassadors, dignitaries, and aviation industry representatives, marking a significant milestone in enhancing air travel between Africa and India.

Speaking on the occasion, Teklehaimanot G. Yohannes, Managing Director – International Services, Ethiopian Airlines Group, said:

“The addition of Hyderabad to our international passenger route network further strengthens our commitment to deepening relations between Africa and India. This new service not only creates greater travel convenience but also supports growing economic, cultural, and tourism ties between the two regions.”

Hyderabad, known as a major hub for IT, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology in India, becomes the fifth Indian destination served by Ethiopian Airlines after Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. The launch of this new route will provide passengers with greater flexibility, quicker transit options, and seamless connections to more than 130 destinations across five continents via Ethiopian’s Addis Ababa hub.

The airline’s expansion into Hyderabad is expected to benefit both business and leisure travelers, while also opening new opportunities for trade and collaboration between India and Africa.

Ethiopian Airlines has consistently been ranked among the best carriers globally and continues to invest in modern fleet, technology, and customer service. With this new route, the airline reinforces its role as a key player in connecting emerging global markets.