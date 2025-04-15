Euphoria Sports Academy Inaugurated in Rampally, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In a major boost to grassroots sports infrastructure in the region, the Euphoria Sports Academy, a modern multi-sports facility, was officially inaugurated in Rampally, Secunderabad. The inauguration ceremony was led by Mr. S. Bhaskar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner of Nagaram Municipality.

This marks the first-ever sports academy of its kind in the locality, making it a significant milestone for the growing suburban region. The academy has been founded by Mr. Paul Benjamin, who also serves as its Principal, with the vision of nurturing young talent and building a strong sports culture in and around Greater Hyderabad.

Renowned sports personality and coach Dr. G. Eugene George attended the event as the Special Guest. He inaugurated the cricket and basketball facilities and also distributed prizes to the winners of various sports events held during the Academic Year 2024–2025.

Euphoria Sports Academy offers professional coaching across a variety of disciplines including:

Basketball

Cricket

Shuttle Badminton

Ball Badminton

Roller Skating

Five-a-Side Football

A highly qualified coaching team has been appointed to ensure quality training, under the leadership of Mr. Paul Benjamin. The facility is expected to serve as a key sports hub for aspiring athletes from Rampally and the surrounding areas.

The launch of this academy reflects a growing emphasis on sports development at the grassroots level, and aims to provide young players with the infrastructure and guidance needed to excel in competitive sports.

