European Health Authorities Urge Greater Support for WHO Amid Potential US Withdrawal

In a growing concern for global health stability, six European national health authorities have called for greater European engagement with the World Health Organization (WHO) in light of the potential withdrawal of the United States.

European Health Leaders Call for Action

The heads of the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), alongside the national health institutions of Norway, Denmark, France, Austria, and Portugal, have co-signed an open letter published in the prestigious Lancet journal. The letter emphasizes the urgent need for European countries to take on a larger role in the WHO’s operations, as the US prepares to withdraw its support by 2026.

The letter warns of the risks posed by WHO’s reliance on the US for both financial contributions and expert support. WHO has historically depended on the US, which is its largest financial contributor, and has supplied hundreds of experts to the organization. A reduction in US involvement would create a significant gap in both funding and expertise, potentially destabilizing the organization’s ability to manage global health issues.

Increased European Involvement Needed to Stabilize WHO

The open letter urges European nations to increase their financial contributions to the WHO and to provide more experts to support the organization. The signatories believe that a stronger European commitment would help stabilize WHO and ensure that its values continue to influence global health policies.

Despite its global mandate, WHO operates on an annual budget of just $3 billion, a relatively modest amount in international terms. The letter stresses that European nations must step in to fill the potential gap created by the US withdrawal, which could significantly impact WHO’s ability to effectively respond to global health crises.

WHO’s Crucial Role in Global Health

WHO plays an essential role in managing health crises, such as epidemics and natural disasters, while also implementing critical public health programs in developing countries. These programs include maternal health initiatives and childhood vaccinations, which are vital to improving public health worldwide.

As the US moves forward with its decision to withdraw from WHO by 2026, European countries are being urged to take more responsibility for global health initiatives and help ensure that WHO remains a powerful force for public health.