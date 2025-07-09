Even Low Intake of Ultra-Processed Foods Raises Health Risks: Study

New Delhi: A new study reveals that even moderate consumption of ultra-processed foods may significantly increase the risk of developing chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease (IHD), and colorectal cancer.

Regular Intake of Processed Foods Linked to Chronic Diseases

Researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington found that even low but regular intake of foods like processed meat, sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and trans fatty acids (TFAs) has a measurable impact on long-term health.

Processed Meat Increases Diabetes and Cancer Risk

According to the study published in Nature Medicine, consuming processed meat between 0.6g and 57g daily can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes by at least 11%.

Similarly, the risk of colorectal cancer increases by 7% for intake between 0.78g and 55g per day.

For ischemic heart disease, a daily processed meat intake of 50g was linked to a 15% higher risk compared to non-consumers.

Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Add to Disease Burden

An intake of 1.5g to 390g of sugar-sweetened beverages per day was associated with an 8% higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

Meanwhile, an intake of up to 365g per day led to a 2% increased risk of IHD

Risks Persist Even at Low Levels of Consumption

The study emphasizes that the health risks increased continuously across all levels of intake, with steepest increases observed at low habitual consumption—roughly equivalent to one serving or less per day.

Global Impact of Ultra-Processed Diets

In 2021 alone, diets high in processed meats contributed to nearly 300,000 deaths globally, while SSBs and trans fats contributed to millions of disability-adjusted life years.

The researchers noted that these foods often contain harmful compounds such as N-nitroso agents, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and heterocyclic amines—all of which are linked to tumor development.

Call for Stronger Dietary Guidelines

The researchers concluded that their findings support global dietary recommendations to reduce intake of ultra-processed foods, urging a collaborative and detailed health risk assessment framework to guide future dietary policies.