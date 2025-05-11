Pakistani Claims Fall Flat: Every IAF Pilot Returns Safely, Confirms Military

New Delhi: The Indian armed forces on Sunday firmly rejected propaganda suggesting that Pakistan had shot down Indian Rafale fighter jets, asserting that all Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots are safe and accounted for.

All Indian Pilots Safe, Says DGMO

During a press briefing, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. General Rajiv Ghai confirmed that no Indian pilot had been lost in the recent cross-border military operations. “All pilots are back home. There are ongoing operations, and we cannot afford to give any advantage to the enemy,” he said.

Pakistan Planes Downed, Details Withheld

Air Marshal AK Bharti added that India’s air defence systems successfully repelled Pakistani attempts to target Indian military installations. “We have downed a few Pakistani planes,” he stated, without divulging further operational details.

Pakistan Army Using Ceasefire Cover for Infiltration Attempts

Lt. Gen. Ghai also warned that Pakistan’s army is attempting to push infiltrators across the border under the guise of ceasefire violations. The Indian Army remains vigilant and is taking all necessary measures to thwart these efforts.

Rafale Jets Play Crucial Role in Operation Sindoor

The Indian Air Force used its French-made Rafale fighter jets in the recent Operation Sindoor. These advanced aircraft are known for their semi-stealth capabilities, powered by an advanced AESA radar system (RBE2-AA).

Armed With SCALP Missiles, HAMMER Bombs, and Meteor Missiles

Rafales are equipped with a lethal weapons package including SCALP (Storm Shadow) long-range cruise missiles, precision-guided HAMMER bombs, and Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles. Their advanced electronic warfare suite, superior communication systems, and low radar signature make them formidable assets in modern warfare.

Strategic Edge Maintained by Indian Forces

While India refrained from revealing specifics of the ongoing operations, military officials made it clear that India’s strategic and technological superiority — especially with platforms like the Rafale — has provided a decisive edge in defending national interests.