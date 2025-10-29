Second Phase of EVM Randomization Completed for Jubilee Hills Bypoll in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of the preparations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, the second round of randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The randomization process was carried out transparently and systematically in the presence of General Observer Ranjit Kumar, Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi, and Expenditure Observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal, appointed by the Election Commission of India, along with representatives of political parties and agents of contesting candidates.

District Election Officer & GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Returning Officer P. Sai Ram, and other senior election officials were also present during the procedure.

The randomization ensures the impartial allocation of EVMs to polling stations, reinforcing the transparency, neutrality, and fairness of the electoral process.