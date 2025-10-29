Hyderabad

Second Phase of EVM Randomization Completed for Jubilee Hills Bypoll in Hyderabad

The randomization process was carried out transparently and systematically in the presence of General Observer Ranjit Kumar, Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi,

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 21:46
Second Phase of EVM Randomization Completed for Jubilee Hills Bypoll in Hyderabad
Second Phase of EVM Randomization Completed for Jubilee Hills Bypoll in Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: As part of the preparations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election, the second round of randomization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted at the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The randomization process was carried out transparently and systematically in the presence of General Observer Ranjit Kumar, Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi, and Expenditure Observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal, appointed by the Election Commission of India, along with representatives of political parties and agents of contesting candidates.

Also Read: Kavitha Slams Revanth Govt, Says Telangana Still Awaits ‘Social Justice’ Despite Statehood

District Election Officer & GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, Additional Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil, Returning Officer P. Sai Ram, and other senior election officials were also present during the procedure.

The randomization ensures the impartial allocation of EVMs to polling stations, reinforcing the transparency, neutrality, and fairness of the electoral process.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2025 - 21:46
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button