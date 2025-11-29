Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s son expresses desire to return as her health condition worsens

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that he strongly wishes to return to the country to be with his critically ill mother and party chief Khaleda Zia, but prevailing political circumstances prevent him from doing so. Rahman took to his social media platform, urging people to keep praying for the recovery of his ailing mother and expressed hope that when the political climate permits, his long wait to return to Bangladesh will finally end.

Meanwhile, local media on Saturday reported that Khaleda Zia’s health condition has further deteriorated, with the BNP chief remaining under close observation in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. “In such a moment of crisis, I, too, strongly long for my mother’s affectionate touch, just like any child. But unlike others, I do not have the unrestricted freedom or sole authority to make that happen.

There is also little scope to describe this sensitive matter in detail. Our family remains hopeful that once the political situation reaches the expected stage, my long and anxious wait to return to my homeland will finally come to an end,” Rahman said. The hospital premises witnessed an influx of party leaders and activists early in the day amid rising concern over her condition. Additionally, senior BNP leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, arrived at the hospital on Friday night.

Addressing journalists in Dhaka on Friday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described the health condition of Khaleda Zia as “very critical” and appealed to the nation to pray for her recovery. “You all know that our leader, Begum Khaleda Zia, has fallen ill and been hospitalised. Last night (Thursday), doctors said her health condition is very critical,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted the BNP leader as saying.

Reports suggest that Khaleda Zia was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka on the night of November 23 following the medical board’s advice after being diagnosed with infections affecting her heart and lungs. She is also battling pneumonia and remains under intensive observation in the CCU of the hospital, with both local and foreign specialist doctors overseeing her treatment, the UNB reported.