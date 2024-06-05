Excise case: Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed an application for interim bail on medical grounds moved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of Kejriwal’s medical needs in judicial custody.

The judge also extended Kejriwal’s judicial custody till June 19.

The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Kejriwal’s application seeking default bail in the case.