Excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha moves Delhi HC seeking bail in money laundering case

BRS leader K Kavitha approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking bail in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking bail in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

Kavitha has challenged the trial court’s May 6 order by which her bail application was dismissed in the money laundering case.

The trial court had also rejected her bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the “scam”.

The alleged scam pertains to the claimed corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped. Kavitha is in judicial custody in the two cases lodged by the CBI and the ED, respectively.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader when she was already under judicial custody in the ED case.

