Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday as his previously extended Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody ends in connection with the money laundering case related to alleged excise policy scam.

On March 28, Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court extended his ED custody, holding that there were “sufficient reasons”.

However, she allowed him to meet his family members and lawyers.

The probe agency had sought the Chief Minister’s custody for seven more days. However, after hearing the arguments, the court extended the AAP supremo’s ED remand by four days till April 1, observing that there appear to be “sufficient reasons” to permit his further custodial interrogation, particularly keeping in view the submissions of the ED.

The probe agency submitted that he is required to be confronted with the material collected and statements recorded so far in the course of the investigation.

The court directed the investigation officer to ensure that further interrogation and confrontation, etc., of the accused is done without any delay.

Judge Baweja allowed CM Kejriwal to meet his family members, including his wife, daughter, PA and advocates.

Moreover, the court had directed the agency to conduct the interrogation at a place with CCTV coverage and for the preservation of the footage. The ED was also asked to provide the requisite medication to CM Kejriwal and get him medically examined in accordance with the law during the period of his custody.

The ED arrested CM Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed CM Kejriwal the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.