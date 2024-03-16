Excise policy case: Delhi court sends BRS MLC K Kavitha to ED custody till March 23

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody till March 23 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court pronounced the order on the probe agency’s application seeking 10 days remand of the accused, who is the daughter of party President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The agency had arrested Kavitha on Friday after searches at her residence in Hyderabad.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhary appeared for the BRS leader and special counsel Zoheb Hossain for the ED.

At the outset, Chaudhary accused the ED of flouting the Supreme Court’s directions, submitting that Kavitha’s arrest is a blatant abuse of power and authority, and disregards the apex court’s September 2023 order.

In response, the ED said that it hasn’t made any statement in any court, including the Supreme Court, that no coercive action will be taken against Kavitha, and contended that there is enough evidence and statements of witnesses against the arrested lawmaker in the matter.

The agency also accused the BRS leader of destroying evidence and said that it has summoned her husband, Anil Kumar, and house help for March 18 for the extraction of digital data.

“We are also summoning two other persons who gave statements against her to confront her,” the ED said.

Kavitha has not appeared before the agency since October last year despite summons. Kavitha had also approached the Supreme Court, challenging the summoning of a woman by the ED to its office.