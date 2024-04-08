Delhi

Excise policy: ED questions Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Excise policy: ED questions Kejriwal's PA, summons AAP MLA
Excise policy: ED questions Kejriwal's PA, summons AAP MLA

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.

Related Stories
ED team leaves after searches at premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan
ED raids Brightcom Group in Hyderabad; cash, gold, bullion recovered
Delhi High Court Declines to Halt Summons Issued to Amanatullah Khan by Enforcement Directorate in Waqf Board Case
ED Issues Second Summons to Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case, Appearance Scheduled for Dec 21
Rohini Acharya Expresses Frustration at ED Officials Regarding Alleged Ill-Treatment of Father Lalu

Kumar’s statement has been recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak too has been called for questioning in the case, they said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button