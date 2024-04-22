Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Court reserves order on BRS leader Kavitha’s bail plea in corruption case

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on the bail application of Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on the bail application of Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special Judge for CBI and ED reserved the order till May 2 after hearing arguments on the application from the counsels appearing for the CBI, which is probing the case, and the accused.

The judge, meanwhile, will continue hearing the arguments on a similar application filed by Kavitha in the alleged scam-related money laundering case being probed by the ED.

Kavitha is in judicial custody in both the cases lodged by the ED and the CBI. The CBI had arrested the Telengana MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged scam.

The CBI is probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the AAP government’s excise policy, while the ED is investigating the money laundering aspect.

