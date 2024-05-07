Delhi

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody till May 20

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 20.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam till May 20.

Special Judge for CBI and ED Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal’s custody till May 20 after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of his custody granted earlier.

The judge also extended the judicial custody of co-accused Chanpreet Singh till May 20.

